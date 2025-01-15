ADTN Powers ACE Fiber's Expansion in New Albany: Stock to Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that ACE Fiber, the fiber subsidiary of Alcorn County Electric Power Association, has successfully expanded its network in New Albany, Mississippi, utilizing ADTRAN’s comprehensive suite of fiber network technologies. With this expansion, ACE Fiber plans to significantly boost Internet speed, accessibility and reliability, providing superior connectivity for essential services like telehealth, remote work and online learning to both residential and business customers throughout the city. What ADTN Brings to the Table?
At the core of ACE Fiber's enhanced infrastructure is ADTRAN's state-of-the-art FSP 3000 open optical transport solution, which provides a robust, future-proof backbone, connecting Alcorn County with the city of New Albany. This middle-mile infrastructure is further supported by ADTRAN’s ALM fiber assurance platform. Integrated with a deep PON assurance solution, this fiber monitoring solution enhances network health monitoring by providing real-time alerts about potential issues. This proactive approach to network maintenance enables quick identification and resolution of problems, helping to maintain high-quality service.
The deployment is also optimized by ADTRAN’s cloud-based Mosaic One software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network, it simplifies network operations and helps troubleshoot issues. The deployment will likely help ACE Fiber to gain valuable insights from network management and service orchestration applications to optimize network performance. Moreover, as part of this SaaS platform, Intellifi technology will offer AI-driven Wi-Fi optimization, allowing users to fine-tune their Internet settings for a more customized experience. ADTRAN’s optical line terminals will also play a key role in the network’s scalability, enabling rapid expansion to meet growing demand. At the subscriber level, its SDX 600 optical network terminals will provide ultra-fast Internet speeds of up to 10Gbit/s, while the SDG 8000 Series mesh Wi-Fi gateways will deliver top-tier Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 technologies to ensure seamless wireless coverage throughout homes and businesses. This fiber network expansion marks a major step toward bridging the digital divide in New Albany. With the support of ADTRAN’s cutting-edge technology, ACE Fiber is reshaping the city’s connectivity landscape, ensuring fast, reliable Internet access for the future. Increasing Client Base to Drive ADTN Performance
ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. The company expects solid traction in domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions, along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. Its global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce costs and accelerate service delivery and deployment.
The Mosaic Open Networking Alliance has helped operators create customized software-defined access platforms, putting ADTRAN at the center of this fully open-source, multi-vendor network to help reshape the future of communications through open technologies. ADTRAN’s open and flexible solution suite seamlessly integrates with ACE Fiber’s existing network infrastructure, providing a clear path for future upgrades as demand escalates. With a strong presence in more than 60 countries, ADTRAN is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Its improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. ADTN’s Stock Price Performance
ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company's highly flexible global business model adapts to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. Its effective management of a strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.
