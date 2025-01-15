See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
BELFB vs. HOCPY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) or Hoya Corp. (HOCPY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Bel Fuse is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hoya Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that BELFB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
BELFB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.85, while HOCPY has a forward P/E of 35.08. We also note that BELFB has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HOCPY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48.
Another notable valuation metric for BELFB is its P/B ratio of 2.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HOCPY has a P/B of 6.99.
Based on these metrics and many more, BELFB holds a Value grade of A, while HOCPY has a Value grade of F.
BELFB stands above HOCPY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BELFB is the superior value option right now.