Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NICE vs. PYCR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Nice (NICE - Free Report) and Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Nice has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Paycor HCM, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NICE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NICE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.77, while PYCR has a forward P/E of 39.53. We also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PYCR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.

Another notable valuation metric for NICE is its P/B ratio of 2.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PYCR has a P/B of 3.04.

Based on these metrics and many more, NICE holds a Value grade of B, while PYCR has a Value grade of F.

NICE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NICE is likely the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nice (NICE) - free report >>

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper