Fastly Stock Rises 30% in 3 Months: Is This Ideal Time to Buy?
Fastly’s (FSLY - Free Report) shares have gained 29.6% over the trailing three months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 2.8% return and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 4.2% growth.
FSLY shares have outperformed its industry peers like Snap (SNAP - Free Report) , Sea Limited (SE - Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR - Free Report) .
Over the same timeframe, shares of Snap and Sea Limited have returned 13.6% and 13.3%, respectively. In contrast, Synchronoss Technologies has seen a decline of 26.3%.
The strong performance is driven by an expanding network of channel partners, product innovation, advancements in security solutions and a growing customer base.
Optimism surrounding the company's strategic direction and its growing role in edge computing and AI-driven solutions also contributed to the stock's strong performance.
Product Innovations Fuel FSLY’s Growth
Fastly has expanded its security offerings, including adaptive DDoS protection, offering automatic defense against Layer 7 and other application-level DDoS attacks. These solutions provide automatic defense against sophisticated attacks, enhancing the security posture of Fastly's clients.
The company launched a beta version of its AI accelerator to boost performance and cut costs for large language model applications. Positive customer feedback led to added support for Google Gemini and OpenAI, and the full release is expected soon.
Fastly upgraded its Next-Gen WAF with faster activation, improved threat detection, and added context through Country and IP Corp/Site lists, making it more efficient and effective.
FSLY updated its Bot Management with a new bot analysis feature, offering customers better visibility and control over bot management costs. It also allows customers to add logos for bot challenges.
Fastly improved its trial experience by offering combined trials for its full product line, helping customers explore new tools and unlock the full potential of the Fastly Edge Cloud Platform.
FSLY rolled out enhancements to its KV Store, enabling more powerful edge applications through high-performance key-value storage.
Fastly Rides on Expanding Customer & Partner Network
FSLY's Channel Partner Program offers benefits such as flexible, partner-specific pricing, added discounts, deal registration, and dedicated support to drive partners' growth and profitability.
Cineverse, a leading entertainment company, chose Fastly’s Media Video Delivery solution to enhance its digital cinema, streaming and content distribution capabilities. This partnership highlights FSLY's strength in delivering high-performance media solutions for large-scale enterprises.
Revenues from customers outside the top 10 grew 20% year over year, reflecting successful efforts to broaden the customer base and reduce reliance on major clients.
FSLY’s Estimate Revision Reflects Optimism
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $138.01 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.36%.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year increase of 40%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $579.97 million, implying growth of 7.03% from the 2023 actual.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 124.29%.
FSLY has a long history of reporting strong quarterly performances, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 81.1%.
Zacks Rank
Fastly currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now.
