Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) standing at $20.04, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 6.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Transfer LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 2.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.26 billion, showing a 18.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Transfer LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.49% downward. Currently, Energy Transfer LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Transfer LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.73 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.92 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that ET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.48.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.