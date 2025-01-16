We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $69.29, indicating a +1.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.83% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.45%.
The the stock of parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Has fallen by 5.94% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's loss of 6.06% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.52 billion, indicating a 5.26% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. As of now, NextEra Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NextEra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.13, so one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
