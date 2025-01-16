We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.30, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.11% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 29.41% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $332.7 million, reflecting a 4.24% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.34, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.