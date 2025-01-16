We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) closed at $6.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.15 billion, showing a 3.64% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.52 of its industry.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.