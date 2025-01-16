We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU - Free Report) closed at $621.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 7.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.59, showcasing a 1.52% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.83 billion, indicating a 12.99% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.27 per share and a revenue of $18.27 billion, signifying shifts of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intuit. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Intuit is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.67, so one might conclude that Intuit is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Software industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.