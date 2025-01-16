Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's Why Medtronic (MDT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest market close, Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) reached $85.40, with a +0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.

The the stock of medical device company has risen by 4.77% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 18, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.33 billion, up 2.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $33.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.81% and +3.69%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Medtronic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Medtronic possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Medtronic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03.

Investors should also note that MDT has a PEG ratio of 2.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers