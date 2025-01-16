Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $33.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.

The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen an increase of 6.9% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.43 billion, indicating a 1.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. At present, Enterprise Products Partners boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.92 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


