Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reached $57.37, with a +1.65% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
The Mexican food chain's shares have seen a decrease of 12.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 13.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.91. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.59 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
