CyberArk (CYBR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reached $347.38, with a +1.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.
The the stock of maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts has risen by 7.45% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CyberArk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 12.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $301.05 million, up 34.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.97% higher within the past month. Right now, CyberArk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CyberArk has a Forward P/E ratio of 95.55 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.51, which means CyberArk is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.