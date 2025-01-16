We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $120.72, indicating a +0.78% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments's shares have seen a decrease of 6.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.28, indicating a 4.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and a revenue of $18.14 billion, representing changes of +8.2% and +3.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Emerson Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.26 for its industry.
We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.88.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.