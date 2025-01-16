We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ETFs to Watch in 2025: Bitcoin, Cheap Beta, AI, & More
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, about the top ETF stories of 2024 and the outlook for 2025.
The year 2024 was a landmark for the stock market and the ETF industry, marked by numerous milestones and record-breaking achievements.
A significant highlight was the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs after a decade-long wait. These ETFs have proven incredibly popular among investors.
The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) alone has amassed over $53 billion in assets, making it the most successful ETF launch in history. With a crypto-friendly administration, the market could witness further innovation and growth in this space.
ETF providers continue to innovate, with a surge in actively managed ETFs and derivative-based strategies. Leveraged single-stock ETFs tracking popular names like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , and MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) have been quite popular, alongside options-based ETFs designed to deliver defined outcomes or enhanced income.
Private assets have experienced rapid growth in recent years, and the largest asset managers are racing to bring them to retail investors. Could we see more private asset ETFs launched this year?
Eric expects global ETF assets to reach $35 trillion by 2035. The approval of ETF share classes of mutual funds could accelerate flows into ETFs as they solidify their position as the investment vehicle of choice for many investors, thanks to their tax efficiency and low costs.
ETFs he’s watching this year include the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA - Free Report) , and Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ - Free Report) .
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.