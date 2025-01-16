Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pegasystems (PEGA) Moves 6.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $100. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for Pegasystems solutions. The company’s strong platform and extensive artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio, enabling world-class businesses to attain transformative outcomes through real-time optimization, distinguishes it in the market. Its distinctive AI approach, Pega GenAI Blueprint, is a major driver of PEGA's expansion by showing clients how they can accelerate their digital transformation and achieve complete autonomy.

This business software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%. Revenues are expected to be $485.93 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Pegasystems, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PEGA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Pegasystems is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.1% higher at $53.48. ACIW has returned -2.6% over the past month.

For ACI Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.79. This represents a change of -37.8% from what the company reported a year ago. ACI Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) - free report >>

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today