See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Onity (ONIT) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Onity Group (ONIT - Free Report) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $32.17. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% loss over the past four weeks.
Onity Group shares rallied in the second consecutive trading session as cooler December inflation fueled optimism about a potential Fed rate cut. Despite mortgage rates near 7%, lower rates could eventually boost mortgage demand and strengthen the company’s financials, driving bullish sentiment toward ONTY stock.
This mortgage servicer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +62.5%. Revenues are expected to be $253.07 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Onity, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ONIT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Onity belongs to the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Essent Group (ESNT - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $57.66. Over the past month, ESNT has returned 3.6%.
For Essent Group
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.67. This represents a change of +1.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Essent Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).