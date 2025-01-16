First Horizon Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

First Horizon Corporation ( FHN Quick Quote FHN - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 16, before the opening bell. The company’s quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have increased year over year. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
In the last reported quarter, the results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.
FHN has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 3.50%.
First Horizon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FHN’s fourth-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share has been unchanged in the past seven days. The figure indicates an 18.8% decline from the year-ago reported number.
The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $822.5 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.8%.
Key Factors & Estimates for FHN in Q4 Loans & NII: The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 4.25-4.5% in the fourth quarter. This, along with the rate cut in September, led funding/deposit costs to stabilize.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII is pegged at $623.3 million, indicating a 1% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Also, the clarity on the Fed’s rate cut path and the stabilizing macroeconomic backdrop led the lending scenario to improve. Per the Fed’s latest
data, the demand for overall loans was solid in the fourth quarter. Thus, FHN is likely to have witnessed a growth in loan demand, which is expected to have supported its average interest-earning asset growth in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average total earning assets of $76.3 billion for the quarter under review indicates a 1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported level.
Non-Interest Income: The improving consumer spending is likely to have aided the company’s card and digital banking fees. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for service card and digital banking fees is pegged at $19.7 million, indicating a 23% year-over-year increase.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for service charges and fees is pegged at $58.4 million, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for brokerage trust and insurance revenues is pegged at $39.4 million, implying 9.4% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fixed income is pegged at $53.3 million, indicating a 43.9% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Mortgage rates in the fourth quarter of 2024 were close to 6.8%, slightly higher than the 6.2% observed at the end of the third quarter. Despite this, refinancing activities and origination volumes were decent. This is likely to have supported FHN’s mortgage banking revenue growth in the quarter to be reported.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking revenue is pegged at $8.6 million, suggesting a significant rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $5 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $195.6 million, implying a 6.9% jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Expenses: Rising investment in technology and personnel expenses, as well as higher revenue-driven incentives, are likely to keep expenses high in the near term. While operational efficiencies will help offset some of the expenses, a continued increase in the cost base will limit bottom-line growth in the quarter-to-be reported. Asset Quality: First Horizon is likely to have set aside a substantial amount of money for potential bad loans, given the expectations of higher for longer interest rate backdrop.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-performing assets is pegged at $611.9 million, indicating a 30.6% rise from the prior quarter's reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Reveals for FHN
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for First Horizon this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you can see below.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for FHN is +3.18%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
A couple of bank stocks that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases are
Truist Financial Corporation ( TFC ) and State Street Corporation ( STT ) .
TFC has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to report fourth-quarter and 2024 results on Jan. 17.
STT is also scheduled to release fourth-quarter and 2024 earnings on Jan. 17. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
