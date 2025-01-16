We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 04/24/2003, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $73.11 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index equally weights the stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for RSP are 0.20%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.73%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector - about 15.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Broadcom Inc (AVGO - Free Report) accounts for about 0.26% of the fund's total assets, followed by Jabil Inc (JBL - Free Report) and Teradyne Inc (TER - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 2.33% of RSP's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RSP has added roughly 1.45%, and was up about 14.75% in the last one year (as of 01/16/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $153.84 and $187.62.
The fund has a beta of 1.06 and standard deviation of 16.70% for the trailing three-year period. With about 507 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY - Free Report) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $593.25 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $627.09 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.