Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.
Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small-caps.
Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Fidelity Growth & Income (FGRIX - Free Report) , JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund (JDEAX - Free Report) and American Funds Investment Company of America (AIVSX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Growth & Income seeks dividend income along with capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in domestic and foreign issues. FGRIX advisors invest in bonds, including low-quality debt securities, otherwise known as junk bonds, as well as stocks, which show prospects for future income and capital appreciation. The fund has returned 11.2% over the past three years.
As of July 2024, FGRIX held 169 issues, with 8.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft.
JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund seeks total return from a diversified portfolio of equity securities with a risk profile similar to the S&P 500 Index. JDEAX invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of both U.S. companies, which are primarily part of the S&P 500 Index. The fund has returned 9.1% over the past three years.
JDEAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.88%.
American Funds Investment Company of America seeks long-term growth of capital and income, placing great emphasis on future dividends. AIVSX invests in common stocks and holds securities convertible into common stocks, as well as bonds, U.S. government securities, nonconvertible preferred stocks and cash and equivalents. The fund has returned 10.7% over the past three years.
James B. Lovelace has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 1992.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.
