Image: Bigstock

Strength Seen in Comfort Systems (FIX): Can Its 5.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $493.90. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Comfort Systems is driving on the back of sustained demand for its diverse offerings, solid backlog and a disciplined focus on high-margin, low-risk projects. Leveraging innovative technologies and growing opportunities across various sectors, the company is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum.

This heating, ventilation and air conditioning company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.75 billion, up 29.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Comfort Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FIX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Comfort Systems belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Another stock from the same industry, Aaon (AAON - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $129.95. Over the past month, AAON has returned -0.4%.

For Aaon, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.54. This represents a change of -3.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Aaon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


