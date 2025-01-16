See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Invesco Discovery A(OPOCX - Free Report) . OPOCX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.04%, management fee of 0.59%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.33%.
Fidelity Growth Discovery(FDSVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FDSVX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 18.69%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
DFA US Small Cap Value I(DFSVX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.31%. Management fee: 0.28%. Five year annual return: 12.44%. DFSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.