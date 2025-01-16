We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Flutter Entertainment Up 25% in 6 Months: What is Driving the Stock?
Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT - Free Report) stock has been on a stellar run, jumping 25.4% in the past six months, significantly outpacing the industry’s modest 5.5% growth. This robust performance underscores Flutter’s impressive momentum and market dominance.
The company continues to benefit from the focus on technological advancements, product innovation and market share gains. Continued investment in customer acquisition while maintaining disciplined payback targets bodes well for the company.
Indicating the positive sentiment around FLUT, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. In the past seven days, analysts have raised their estimates for the next year by 3.1% to $8.66. Let us delve deeper and find out the factors driving this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Factors Aiding FLUT Rally
The NFL season has provided a strong start for FanDuel, contributing to a 36% increase in overall betting handles for third-quarter 2024. Handle growth was particularly notable in states launched prior to 2022, where this rose 23% and in states launched during 2022 and 2023, the number surged 37%. Additionally, the company maintained compelling customer economics, with payback periods averaging 18 months during the quarter, well within its target of 24 months. These metrics underscore the effectiveness of FanDuel’s investment strategy, which prioritizes scaling its business while driving strong customer acquisition, up 10% year over year.
Outside the United States, revenues for third-quarter 2024 increased 15% with all segments contributing to the growth. In the United Kingdom and Ireland (“UKI”), strong momentum continued, bolstered by the timing of European football championship marketing, which enhanced operational leverage and drove a 29% increase in EBITDA. Favorable sports outcomes during the quarter added 40 basis points to the sportsbook net revenue margin in the UKI. Similarly, Australia saw a 130-basis-point boost from positive sports results, contributing to a year-over-year revenue increase of 12% and a 14% rise in adjusted EBITDA.
Flutter Entertainment delivered impressive sportsbook revenue growth of 62% in third-quarter 2024, fueled by a 36% increase in handle and a 130-basis-point rise in net revenue margin, reaching 8.2%. This improvement was supported by an expansion in structural revenue margin to 12.8%. While favorable sports outcomes contributed to the margin gains year over year, the company reinvested a significant portion of these results into promotional spending, ensuring value was returned to its customers.
Additionally, Flutter maintained its strategic focus on customer acquisition and retention through investments with attractive payback periods. Meanwhile, iGaming revenues surged 46%, driven by ongoing enhancements to its product offerings, which continue to bolster customer engagement and growth.
