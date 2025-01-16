We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.54 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Johnson & Johnson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Total' should come in at $8.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' reaching $14.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW' will reach $765.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW' to reach $742.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' to come in at $330.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +107.7% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' of $296.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' should arrive at $381.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' at $92.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US' will reach $278.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International' stands at $135.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Knees- US' will likely reach $248.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' will reach 6.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.2%.
