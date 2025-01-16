We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Commerce (CBSH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $415.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Commerce metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 57.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' should arrive at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average total interest earning assets' of $30.01 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.34 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier I Leverage Ratio' will reach 12.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.3% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-accrual loans' should come in at $17.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.31 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $156.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.88 million.
Analysts expect 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' to come in at $263.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $250.55 million.
Analysts forecast 'Trust fees' to reach $55.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.15 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Bank card transaction fees' at $48.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.88 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deposit account charges and other fees' will likely reach $25.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.52 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer brokerage services' will reach $5.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.64 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other non-interest (loss) income' reaching $15.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.55 million in the same quarter last year.
