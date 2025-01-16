We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
P&G (PG) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific P&G metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Beauty' of $3.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Grooming' stands at $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Corporate' at $130.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Fabric & Home Care' to reach $7.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
Analysts expect 'Net sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to come in at $5.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Health Care' should arrive at $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Grooming' should come in at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' will reach 0.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' reaching 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' will reach 2.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' will reach $1.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings before income taxes- Grooming' will likely reach $567.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $538 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of P&G have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Currently, PG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>