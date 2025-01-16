Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Discover (DFS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discover (DFS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 104.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.39 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Discover metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 11.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Efficiency' will reach 38.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Principal Charge-off Rate' at 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit Card Loans - Discover Card Sales Volume' should come in at $56.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.15 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Credit Card Loans - Total Discover Card Volume' to reach $59.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.92 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Network Volume - Total Payment Services' reaching $105.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $98.40 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Network Volume - Diners Club International' will reach $10.86 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.47 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Network Volume - Network Partners' of $8.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.74 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Network Volume - PULSE Network' will likely reach $86.86 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances - Total Interest Earning Assets' will reach $151.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $147.94 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio' stands at 14.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.1%.

Analysts expect 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Total' to come in at $3.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Discover have experienced a change of +11.5% in the past month compared to the -3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DFS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


Published in

