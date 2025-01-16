Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About M&T Bank (MTB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.39 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.92, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion, representing a surprise of +2.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.8% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $193.11 billion versus $192.48 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average total net loans: 0.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% compared to the 13.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 14.7% compared to the 15% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust income: $175 million versus $174.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking revenues: $117 million compared to the $108.05 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $131 million compared to the $132.29 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total other income: $657 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $604.01 million.
  • Net interest income - taxable-equivalent: $1.74 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank here>>>

Shares of M&T Bank have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

