Is ChampionX (CHX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is ChampionX (CHX - Free Report) . CHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.84, which compares to its industry's average of 22.88. Over the past year, CHX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.97 and as low as 12.43, with a median of 15.33.
CHX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CHX's industry has an average PEG of 2.14 right now. Over the last 12 months, CHX's PEG has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.07.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CHX's P/B ratio of 2.99. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.50. Within the past 52 weeks, CHX's P/B has been as high as 4.42 and as low as 2.73, with a median of 3.43.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CHX has a P/S ratio of 1.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.
Finally, our model also underscores that CHX has a P/CF ratio of 9.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.38. CHX's P/CF has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 8.89, with a median of 10.62, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ChampionX is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CHX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.