Image: Bigstock
Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is one of 131 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICAGY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ICAGY has returned about 3.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 1.4%. This means that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 12.5% year-to-date.
For Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.2% so far this year, so ICAGY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved -11.5% year to date.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.