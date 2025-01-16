We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1010 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amneal Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRX's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AMRX has moved about 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amneal Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.2%.
Over the past three months, Aveanna Healthcare's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 161 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.4% so far this year, so AMRX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Aveanna Healthcare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.