Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Comstock Resources (CRK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Comstock Resources is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CRK has returned about 16.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This means that Comstock Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.

For Kolibri Global Energy Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.3% so far this year, so CRK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 46-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +76.9% year to date.

Comstock Resources and Kolibri Global Energy Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors