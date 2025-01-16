We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Comstock Resources (CRK) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Comstock Resources is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 17.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CRK has returned about 16.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This means that Comstock Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.
For Kolibri Global Energy Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.3% so far this year, so CRK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 46-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +76.9% year to date.
Comstock Resources and Kolibri Global Energy Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.