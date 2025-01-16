We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Elastic Rises 21% in 3 Months: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
Elastic (ESTC - Free Report) shares have climbed 20.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Zacks Internet - Software industry and the S&P 500 index’s appreciation of 2.4%, 4.2% and 0.9%, respectively.
This strong performance highlights investor confidence in Elastic’s position in the data analytics space that provides innovative and secure artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search solutions. With such an outperformance, investors must be wondering – Is ESTC stock still worth buying?
Generative AI Momentum Drives Elastic Growth
Elastic’s search AI platform is experiencing strong adoption for its use cases, including semantic search, chatbot applications and retrieval-augmented generation. The platform enables companies to solve real-time business problems and this has helped ESTC to secure large deals.
Elastic Three Month Price Performance Chart
Elastic has enriched its platform with features like hybrid search, binary quantization for vector databases, AutoOps for cluster management and OpenTelemetry integration. ESTC has also partnered with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , NVIDIA and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) to expand its reach.
Elastic’s platform is available across all the major cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, which allows its customers to deploy Elastic platform across hybrid, public, private and multi-cloud environments.
Seamless Migrations Aid Elastic’s Adoption
The presence of the Elastic search AI platform has increased its availability to customers. To further minimize entry barriers to its platform, Elastic has implemented an Express migration program and search AI-powered automatic import feature that simplifies companies to import all their essential data seamlessly. Furthermore, the company has secured its platform through an AI-based SIEM solution for enhanced threat detection and incident response.
These factors enable customers to easily switch from other platforms to explore the capabilities of Elastic's Search AI platform. With an increasing customer base and revenue recognition, ESTC's growth prospects appear promising.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Elastic’s revenues for fiscal 2025 and 2026 suggests year-over-year growth of 15% and 13.6%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESTC’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.19 and $1.71, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.7% and 13.3%, respectively.
Elastic beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 30.5%.
Conclusion: Buy Elastic Now
Elastic’s enrichment of its search AI platform with multiple features, availability with multiple vendors and reduced adoption barriers with Express migration and automatic import features are increasing its customer base.
Considering all these factors, it is prudent to buy Elastic at present. ESTC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.