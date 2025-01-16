We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CVLG Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan. 23, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings declined 3.9% to 49 cents per share over the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4%.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors likely to have shaped the company’s December-quarter performance.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects a slower-than-anticipated market recovery, driven by persistent excess carrier capacity and a lack of immediate demand catalysts. While new business awards and small rate increases offer some relief, they are largely offset by weaker-than-expected volumes, particularly in the Expedited segment.
CVLG's reliance on long-term contracts and a slower operating model means that any operational improvements will take time, prolonging the benefits of increased leverage. In the December-end quarter, the company anticipates a challenging environment with limited prospects for a near-term turnaround.
Moreover, the operating expenses, including salaries, wages and related expenses, will continue to rise due to wage inflation, higher healthcare costs, and performance-based incentives. Driver pay may fluctuate with mileage and market pressures, with adjustments made as needed to remain competitive. Also, high fuel costs (oil price increased 5.2% in the October-December period) are likely to affect bottom-line results in the fourth quarter of 2024.
What Our Model Says About CVLG
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Covenant this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
