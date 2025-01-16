Abercrombie Vs. Gap: Which Stock Holds More Potential for 2025?

Being the two dominant players in the apparel retail market,
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) and The Gap, Inc. ( GAP Quick Quote GAP - Free Report) have consistently captured the attention of investors. ANF and GAP are highly credible names in the apparel retail sector, with decades of experience and strong reputations. The apparel industry is poised for a dynamic year in 2025, with cooling inflation expected to drive global retail sales volumes faster than in 2021. By embracing new technologies, adapting to evolving consumer preferences, and enhancing operational efficiency, the industry is set for promising growth ahead. Abercrombie’s credibility is bolstered by sustained brand momentum. The company continues to see strong customer engagement with its products and experiences across regions and brands. Strategic marketing initiatives, including targeted campaigns in key markets, have proven highly effective in enhancing brand visibility and driving customer acquisition. Gap’s integrity is rooted in its focus on the reinvigoration of its brands. Like ANF, it benefits from strong brand performance and market share gains. The company is streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making efficiency, and targeting $300 million in annualized savings while optimizing marketing and technology investments. Let us dive into the two companies’ key statistics, market share, valuation, dividend strategies and stock performances to determine which is better positioned for growth in 2025. Key Statistics & Market Share
Abercrombie and Gap have been competing for the top spot in the apparel market for more than a decade. While these companies target the same set of customers with similar product lines, there is a stark contrast in their sizes, branding and supply-chain strategies. Commanding a market cap of $8.5 billion, GAP is bigger compared with Abercrombie, which has a market cap of $6.6 billion.
Gap holds the lead with a market share of approximately 11.6%, whereas Abercrombie commands around 3.8% share. In fiscal 2023, ANF reported revenues of $4.3 billion compared with GAP’s $14.9 billion. Despite GAP’s dominance, ANF has been performing well in recent years through targeted strategies. Estimate Revision Trend
From the outlook perspective, Abercrombie and Gap continue to project robust growth in revenues and EPS.
Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 revenues are projected to grow 15% year over year to $4.9 billion and EPS is expected to increase 69.4% year over year to $10.64. ANF’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 moved up 3.2% in the last 60 days. Abercrombie’s annual sales are slated to increase 5.8% year over year to $5.2 billion in fiscal 2025, with EPS anticipated to expand 5.7% to $11.25 per share. ANF’s Estimate Revision Trend Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Meanwhile, GAP’s fiscal 2024 revenues are expected to increase 0.8% year over year to $15 billion and EPS is anticipated to rise 41.3% to $2.02. Gap’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 have moved up 7.4% in the past 60 days. GAP’s annual sales are slated to increase 2.1% to $15.3 billion in fiscal 2025, with EPS anticipated to expand 6.6% to $2.16 per share.
GAP’s Estimate Revision Trend Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Therefore, we can see that GAP has experienced stronger upward revisions in EPS estimates compared to ANF, reflecting greater confidence in its growth prospects. Meanwhile, GAP shows steady progress and ANF’s higher revenue growth and stronger EPS performance highlight its superior growth potential.
Stock Performance & Valuation Comparisons
Over the last year, ANF’s stock had the edge in terms of performance, with ANF having a total return of 31.4%. This has notably surpassed the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 27.7% and has topped GAP’s 19.1% growth.
ANF-GAP One-Year Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
From a valuation perspective, ANF and GAP have similar forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples. Abercrombie trades at 11.6x, and GAP is trading at 10.69x.
Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale industry currently trades at a 24.2x forward P/E multiple, which is essentially above the multiples of ANF and GAP. Hence, both companies look relatively cheaper than the broader sector. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Abercrombie and Gap currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can
see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Verdict
Both Abercrombie and Gap present strong investment opportunities, catering to different investor preferences. GAP boasts a larger market share, a higher established brand presence and strong revenues, offering stability and the potential for steady growth, especially for conservative investors.
On the other hand, Abercrombie's more aggressive growth trajectory, supported by strong upward revisions in its earnings estimates, provides an exciting opportunity for investors with a higher risk tolerance. ANF's recent performance has been impressive, with robust revenue growth and a proven ability to drive brand engagement through strategic marketing. Both companies are well positioned for growth, but the better choice ultimately depends on individual investment goals and risk preferences.
Image: Bigstock
Abercrombie Vs. Gap: Which Stock Holds More Potential for 2025?
Being the two dominant players in the apparel retail market, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) and The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) have consistently captured the attention of investors. ANF and GAP are highly credible names in the apparel retail sector, with decades of experience and strong reputations.
The apparel industry is poised for a dynamic year in 2025, with cooling inflation expected to drive global retail sales volumes faster than in 2021. By embracing new technologies, adapting to evolving consumer preferences, and enhancing operational efficiency, the industry is set for promising growth ahead.
Abercrombie’s credibility is bolstered by sustained brand momentum. The company continues to see strong customer engagement with its products and experiences across regions and brands. Strategic marketing initiatives, including targeted campaigns in key markets, have proven highly effective in enhancing brand visibility and driving customer acquisition.
Gap’s integrity is rooted in its focus on the reinvigoration of its brands. Like ANF, it benefits from strong brand performance and market share gains. The company is streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making efficiency, and targeting $300 million in annualized savings while optimizing marketing and technology investments.
Let us dive into the two companies’ key statistics, market share, valuation, dividend strategies and stock performances to determine which is better positioned for growth in 2025.
Key Statistics & Market Share
Abercrombie and Gap have been competing for the top spot in the apparel market for more than a decade. While these companies target the same set of customers with similar product lines, there is a stark contrast in their sizes, branding and supply-chain strategies. Commanding a market cap of $8.5 billion, GAP is bigger compared with Abercrombie, which has a market cap of $6.6 billion.
Gap holds the lead with a market share of approximately 11.6%, whereas Abercrombie commands around 3.8% share. In fiscal 2023, ANF reported revenues of $4.3 billion compared with GAP’s $14.9 billion. Despite GAP’s dominance, ANF has been performing well in recent years through targeted strategies.
Estimate Revision Trend
From the outlook perspective, Abercrombie and Gap continue to project robust growth in revenues and EPS.
Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 revenues are projected to grow 15% year over year to $4.9 billion and EPS is expected to increase 69.4% year over year to $10.64. ANF’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 moved up 3.2% in the last 60 days. Abercrombie’s annual sales are slated to increase 5.8% year over year to $5.2 billion in fiscal 2025, with EPS anticipated to expand 5.7% to $11.25 per share.
ANF’s Estimate Revision Trend
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Meanwhile, GAP’s fiscal 2024 revenues are expected to increase 0.8% year over year to $15 billion and EPS is anticipated to rise 41.3% to $2.02. Gap’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 have moved up 7.4% in the past 60 days. GAP’s annual sales are slated to increase 2.1% to $15.3 billion in fiscal 2025, with EPS anticipated to expand 6.6% to $2.16 per share.
GAP’s Estimate Revision Trend
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Therefore, we can see that GAP has experienced stronger upward revisions in EPS estimates compared to ANF, reflecting greater confidence in its growth prospects. Meanwhile, GAP shows steady progress and ANF’s higher revenue growth and stronger EPS performance highlight its superior growth potential.
Stock Performance & Valuation Comparisons
Over the last year, ANF’s stock had the edge in terms of performance, with ANF having a total return of 31.4%. This has notably surpassed the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 27.7% and has topped GAP’s 19.1% growth.
ANF-GAP One-Year Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
From a valuation perspective, ANF and GAP have similar forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples. Abercrombie trades at 11.6x, and GAP is trading at 10.69x.
Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale industry currently trades at a 24.2x forward P/E multiple, which is essentially above the multiples of ANF and GAP. Hence, both companies look relatively cheaper than the broader sector.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Abercrombie and Gap currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Verdict
Both Abercrombie and Gap present strong investment opportunities, catering to different investor preferences. GAP boasts a larger market share, a higher established brand presence and strong revenues, offering stability and the potential for steady growth, especially for conservative investors.
On the other hand, Abercrombie's more aggressive growth trajectory, supported by strong upward revisions in its earnings estimates, provides an exciting opportunity for investors with a higher risk tolerance. ANF's recent performance has been impressive, with robust revenue growth and a proven ability to drive brand engagement through strategic marketing.
Both companies are well positioned for growth, but the better choice ultimately depends on individual investment goals and risk preferences.