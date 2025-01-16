See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Insulet Corporation (PODD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Insulet Corporation (PODD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
GEHC or PODD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC - Free Report) and Insulet (PODD - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, GE HealthCare Technologies is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Insulet has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GEHC's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
GEHC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.93, while PODD has a forward P/E of 67.51. We also note that GEHC has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PODD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32.
Another notable valuation metric for GEHC is its P/B ratio of 4.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PODD has a P/B of 16.58.
Based on these metrics and many more, GEHC holds a Value grade of B, while PODD has a Value grade of D.
GEHC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than PODD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GEHC is the superior option right now.