See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
GMAB vs. QGEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB - Free Report) and Qiagen (QGEN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Qiagen has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GMAB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than QGEN has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
GMAB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.55, while QGEN has a forward P/E of 19.85. We also note that GMAB has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. QGEN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35.
Another notable valuation metric for GMAB is its P/B ratio of 2.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, QGEN has a P/B of 2.93.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GMAB's Value grade of A and QGEN's Value grade of C.
GMAB stands above QGEN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GMAB is the superior value option right now.