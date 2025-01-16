Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GLW or ANET: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in stocks from the Communication - Components sector have probably already heard of Corning (GLW - Free Report) and Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Corning and Arista Networks are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GLW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.20, while ANET has a forward P/E of 47.93. We also note that GLW has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 2.80.

Another notable valuation metric for GLW is its P/B ratio of 3.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ANET has a P/B of 15.78.

Based on these metrics and many more, GLW holds a Value grade of B, while ANET has a Value grade of F.

Both GLW and ANET are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GLW is the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Corning Incorporated (GLW) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper