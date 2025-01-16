Can Keysight Garner Customer Interests With Innovative Solutions?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) is set to showcase a comprehensive suite of its cutting-edge solutions at the upcoming DesignCon 2025, which will be held from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2025, in Santa Clara, CA. With a focus on accelerating network validation, these solutions are expected to help innovators quickly solve design, emulation and test challenges, ultimately enhancing their networking experiences. How These Innovations Buoy KEYS?
One of the key highlights of Keysight's demonstration will be its state-of-the-art Chiplet PHY Designer, the latest member in its family of high-speed digital design and simulation tools. This tool provides die-to-die interconnect simulation, which is a key step in verifying performance for heterogeneous and 3D integrated circuit designs commonly referred to as chiplets. Being the industry's first electronic design automation tool to provide comprehensive modeling and simulation capabilities, it enables chiplet designers to efficiently and accurately verify that their designs meet the specifications of the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express standard.
Another significant demonstration will center on Keysight’s advanced signal integrity software (Crosstalk), designed to accelerate the development of high-speed digital interconnects. This software solution is poised to shorten the time to market for cutting-edge products that rely on high-speed data transfer. The company will also showcase its next-generation memory validation solutions, designed to meet the increasing demands of high-performance systems. These solutions offer improved accuracy by minimizing noise and loading, ensuring an accurate representation of design performance. In the 448 Gbps Research demo, Keysight will highlight its cutting-edge arbitrary waveform generators (AWGs), designed for high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) research. These AWGs provide greater fidelity, delivering high resolution and wide bandwidth simultaneously. This unique combination, along with flexible form factors, allows test engineers to create complex signal scenarios that push design limits and provide deeper insights into analysis. Additionally, Keysight will present its 800G AI interconnect technology, which is critical for handling the vast amounts of data in AI applications. The demonstration will show how interconnect bit error rates are measured and corrected with forward error correction to ensure reliable data transmission. Among the solutions featured will be the benchtop PAM4 Ethernet test system and the company’s interconnect and network performance tester, both offering advanced functionality for Layer 1 bit error ratio testing and Layer 2/3 switch and router performance evaluation. The multiuser platform provides sophisticated and versatile networking, multiprotocol emulation performance and scale testing, including validation of AI, ML and HPC applications. Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Showcase?
Keysight boasts a robust 5G portfolio. The company’s 5G product design validation solutions, ranging from Layer 1 to 7, enable telecom and semiconductor companies to accelerate their 5G initiatives. It has also experienced an increase in investments in digital health, IoT and advanced research.
Further, Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, accelerating the 5G device architecture. The solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market. With the rapidly evolving mobile landscape, the company is at the forefront of innovation, providing critical tools and insights that empower the future of wireless communication. The company’s presence at DesignCon 2025 underscores its commitment to helping the industry navigate the complexities of network optimization and validation. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. KEYS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of Keysight have gained 9.7% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 8.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Keysight currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The company’s highly flexible global business model adapts to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. Its effective management of a strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for the fields of human resources and finance management. The company's cloud-based platform makes it simpler for businesses to offer analytical insights and decision support by integrating finance and human resources into a single system.
Can Keysight Garner Customer Interests With Innovative Solutions?
