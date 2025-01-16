See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
BNY Mellon Stock Up 8% on Q4 Earnings Beat, AUM & Fee Income Rise
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Also, the figure reflected a jump of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Further, BK’s total revenues grew 11.2% year over year to $4.85 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.66 billion.
The primary driver of the top line was an improvement in fee income and assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) and assets under management (AUM) balance.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Quote
BNY Mellon shares jumped 8% during yesterday’s trading session.
Increase in Fee Income Boosts BNY Mellon’s Revenues
Total fee revenues were $3.51 billion, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was particularly driven by all the components except distribution and servicing fees.
BK’s investment services fees (the largest revenue component) grew 8.7% to $2.44 billion in the fourth quarter. Investment management and performance fees rose 8.7% to $808 million.
The rise in both the abovementioned metrics was driven by improvement in AUM and AUC/A balances. As of Dec. 31, 2024, AUM was $2.03 trillion, up 3% year over year, and AUC/A was $52.1 trillion, up 9%. The growth primarily reflected higher market values driven by a global market rally in the quarter, partially offset by an unfavorable impact of a strong U.S. dollar.
Similar to BK, its peers – JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) and Citigroup (C - Free Report) – witnessed improvements in non-interest income in the fourth quarter. This resulted in a rise in revenues for both companies.
For BK, other fee income components, financing-related fees and foreign exchange revenues jumped 17.8% and 23.8%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, distribution and servicing fees declined 9.8%.
Additionally, BK’s net interest income (NII) on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis increased 8.4% to $1.20 billion on a year-over-year basis. The rise was driven by higher investment securities portfolio yields and balance sheet growth, partly offset by changes in the deposit mix.
Further, total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) were $3.36 billion for BNY Mellon, down 16%. The decline was due to a fall in costs related to staff charges, net occupancy charges, distribution and servicing costs, business development costs and bank assessment charges. Adjusted expenses rose 2.4% from the prior-year quarter to $3.19 billion.
In the fourth quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company recorded a provision for credit losses of $20 million, declining 76.2% year over year. Likewise, JPM and C recorded a decline in their provisions for the quarter.