We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Gained Today
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed at $46.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 22.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 12, 2025. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $873.6 million, indicating an 85.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.68% higher. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.
Investors should also note that HOOD has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.16.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.