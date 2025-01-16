We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $147.77, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
The the stock of world's biggest maker of health care products has risen by 0.15% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Johnson & Johnson will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, down 12.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.54 billion, indicating a 5.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Right now, Johnson & Johnson possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.69, so one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can additionally observe that JNJ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.29 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.