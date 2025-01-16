We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Boeing (BA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Boeing (BA - Free Report) reached $168.93, with a +1.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Shares of the airplane builder witnessed a loss of 3.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.26, reflecting a 380.85% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.04 billion, down 22.62% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.52% lower. As of now, Boeing holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
