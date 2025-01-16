We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But The Trade Desk (TTD) Gained Today
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $120.84, indicating a +0.97% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
The the stock of digital-advertising platform operator has fallen by 6.45% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.58, marking a 41.46% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $758.05 million, up 25.13% from the year-ago period.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, The Trade Desk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, The Trade Desk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.06.
It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.54.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.