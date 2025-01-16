We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with UiPath (PATH - Free Report) standing at $13.35, reflecting a -0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 13.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $424.86 million, up 4.84% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of -12.96% and +9.39%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% higher within the past month. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.68 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.77 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.