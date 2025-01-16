We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Paypal (PYPL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed at $88.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 4.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paypal in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.11, indicating a 25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.23 billion, indicating a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Paypal. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Right now, Paypal possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Paypal is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.24 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.19 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.