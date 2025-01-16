We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Synchronoss (SNCR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Synchronoss (SNCR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $9.17, indicating a +1.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Shares of the mobile services company have appreciated by 1.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.10, showcasing a 111.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.64 million, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.71% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Synchronoss boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Synchronoss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.24.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.