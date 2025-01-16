We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Fell More Than Broader Market
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $86.16, demonstrating a -0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.65% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 238.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $149.51 million, indicating a 32.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.93% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, MoneyLion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, MoneyLion Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.01 of its industry.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.