Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) ending at $584.08, denoting a +0.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.21 billion, reflecting a 14.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.94. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.68 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that ISRG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
