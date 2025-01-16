Back to top

HCI Group (HCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reached $121.40, with a +1.04% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

The the stock of property and casualty insurance holding company has risen by 10.23% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.66, marking a 182.61% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $163.79 million, up 0.69% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HCI Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.45 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

